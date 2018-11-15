 Apple signs multiyear deal with film studio A24
  • Thursday, November 15, 2018
Apple signs multiyear deal with film studio A24

Associated Press
November 15, 2018
Updated November 15, 2018 3:35pm

    Apple is partnering with Oscar-winning film studio A24 to compete with the likes of Netflix and Amazon.

NEW YORK >> Apple has signed a multiyear film production deal with A24, the acclaimed New York-based studio behind “Moonlight” and “Lady Bird.”

People close to the deal who requested anonymity because they weren’t authorized to comment confirmed the agreement today. Apple is investing in scripted content with the intention of competing with the likes of Netflix and Amazon. The deal connects Apple with one of the most respected makers of prestige and arthouse titles in film.

Neither Apple nor A24 commented today. Unclear is how many films the deal includes, or if the movies will be released theatrically.

A24 was previously rumored to potentially be an acquisition target for Apple. This deal leaves the distributor of films like “The Witch,” ”Mid90s,” ”Hereditary” and “Eighth Grade” with its independence.

