 Sailor killed in 1941 at Pearl Harbor to be buried in Dallas
  • Thursday, November 15, 2018
Sailor killed in 1941 at Pearl Harbor to be buried in Dallas

Associated Press
November 15, 2018
Updated November 15, 2018 3:25pm

  • DEFENSE POW / MIA ACCOUNTING AGENCY

    Navy Fireman 1st Class Albert U. Kane, of Fort Worth, Texas. Kane was killed during the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor and will be buried in Dallas on Dec. 7, the 77th anniversary of the attack.

DALLAS >> A 26-year-old Texas sailor killed during the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor will be buried in Dallas on the 77th anniversary of the attack.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency today announced services for Navy Fireman 1st Class Albert U. Kane of Fort Worth will be held Dec. 7. Burial is planned at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery.

Kane, on Dec. 7, 1941, was assigned to the USS Oklahoma when the battleship was attacked. His unidentified remains were among those buried at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu. A number of remains, associated with the USS Oklahoma, were ordered disinterred in 2015 for DNA testing.

Kane’s remains were accounted for Aug. 9.

The federal agency says Kane’s family has asked not to be contacted by the media.

