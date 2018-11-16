 4 arrested on Kauai following crash after trying to evade police
4 arrested on Kauai following crash after trying to evade police

By Michael Tsai mtsai@staradvertiser.com
November 16, 2018
Updated November 16, 2018 9:30pm
Four people were arrested today after their bid to evade Kauai police ended with a collision with a utility pole on Kuhio Highway in Kapaa.

Police responding to a report of a stolen vehicle on the highway located the vehicle and instructed the driver to pull over. The vehicle instead accelerated, traveling north at a high rate of speed before crashing into the pole.

No injuries were reported.

The driver, a 19-year-old Kapaa man, was arrested on suspicion of unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle. The three passengers also were arrested on suspicion of unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle but were released pending further investigation.

Police closed Kuhio Highway between Inia Street and Kauwila Street in both directions for nearly five hours while police conducted an investigation and personnel from Kauai Island Utility Cooperative completed repairs to the pole.

