Big Island police seek help in locating Pepeekeo woman

Hawaii island police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 28-year-old Pepeekeo woman who is wanted for questioning.

Britney Tavares is sought for questioning in a terroristic threatening case. She is also wanted on an outstanding warrant.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Bryson Pilor at 961-2255, the police non-emergency number 935-3311, or Crime Stoppers at 961-8300.

Meanwhile, police located and arrested the subject of an earlier search advisory on Friday.

Theodore Casuga, 44, was wanted on a Hawaii Paroling Authority warrant of arrest. A special enforcement unit arrested him in Holualoa.