Driver of trolley that fatally struck pedestrian released

By Michael Tsai mtsai@staradvertiser.com
November 16, 2018
Updated November 16, 2018 8:17pm

    Police conduct an investigation on Thursday after a trolley driver fatally struck a pedestrian on Cooke Street.

Police have released the driver of a tour trolley that struck and killed a 76-year-old pedestrian pending further investigation.

David Kmetz, 52, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of first-degree negligent homicide and operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant. He was released today as traffic investigators continued to review evidence in the case, including a video of the incident. Had Kmetz continued to be held, police would have been required to charge or release him within 48 hours of his arrest.

According to police, the trolly, with a half-dozen tourists aboard, was traveling east on Auahi Street around 3:49 p.m. when it attempted to turn north onto Cooke Street and struck the victim, who police believe was in a marked crosswalk.

The victim suffered critical injuries and died at the scene.

Kmetz declined to take a field sobriety test and was arrested at the scene after officers observed behavior that indicated he was intoxicated.

According to his Facebook page, Kmetz began working for Travel Plaza Transportation, a subsidiary of JTB Hawaii, in March.

