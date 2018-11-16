 High surf advisory in effect for Oahu, Kauai, Maui, Molokai and Niihau
  • Friday, November 16, 2018
High surf advisory in effect for Oahu, Kauai, Maui, Molokai and Niihau

By Star-Advertiser staff
November 16, 2018
Updated November 16, 2018 4:39am

  • BRUCE ASATO / basato@staradvertiser.com / OCT. 8

    A visitor walks near Queens Surf to get a closer look at sea life and the surf rolling into the shore in Waikiki. The National Weather Service Honolulu advises the public to exercise caution and heed all advice from Ocean Safety officials.

The National Weather Service Honolulu has issued a high surf advisory for the north- and west-facing shores of Oahu, Kauai, Molokai and Niihau, and north-facing shores of Maui starting at 3:44 a.m. today until 6 a.m. Saturday.

Surf is expected to reach up to 15 to 20 feet along the north and west shores of Kauai and Niihau as well as the north shores of Oahu, Maui and Molokai. Surf is expected to reach 8 to 12 feet along the west shores of Oahu and Molokai.

Moderate impacts are expected, with strong, breaking waves and strong currents, making swimming difficult and dangerous. The NWSH advises the public to exercise caution and heed all advice from Ocean Safety officials.

