 Merchant Street to close for ‘Magnum P.I.’ car scene
  • Friday, November 16, 2018
  • 78°

Top News

Merchant Street to close for ‘Magnum P.I.’ car scene

By Star-Advertiser staff
November 16, 2018
Updated November 16, 2018 6:15pm

  • CBS BROADCASTING

    Jay Hernandez, left, stars as Thomas Magnum in ‘Magnum P.I.’

ADVERTISING

Merchant Street between Bethel and Bishop streets in downtown Honolulu will be closed from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday for production crews to film a driving scene for CBS’s ‘Magnum P.I.’

In addition, Merchant Street between Nuuanu Avenue and Bethel Street will be controlled intermittently for the filming of the driving sequence. Nuuanu Avenue should not be affected.

“The producers of ‘Magnum P.I.’ thank the people of Oahu for their kokua and support of Hawaii’s film industry,” city officials said in a news release. “‘Magnum P.I.’ is just one of a number of high profile projects filming in the islands in 2018, which is projected to be a record year for Hawaii’s film and television industry. In 2017 film and television generated over $300 million in direct spending and over $500 million in economic impact.”

PREVIOUS STORY
Hawaii’s Rep. Tulsi Gabbard speaks out against U.S. military aid for Saudi Arabia
NEXT STORY
High-surf advisory in effect for Oahu, Kauai, Maui, Molokai and Niihau
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up