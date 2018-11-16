Merchant Street to close for ‘Magnum P.I.’ car scene

Merchant Street between Bethel and Bishop streets in downtown Honolulu will be closed from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday for production crews to film a driving scene for CBS’s ‘Magnum P.I.’

In addition, Merchant Street between Nuuanu Avenue and Bethel Street will be controlled intermittently for the filming of the driving sequence. Nuuanu Avenue should not be affected.

“The producers of ‘Magnum P.I.’ thank the people of Oahu for their kokua and support of Hawaii’s film industry,” city officials said in a news release. “‘Magnum P.I.’ is just one of a number of high profile projects filming in the islands in 2018, which is projected to be a record year for Hawaii’s film and television industry. In 2017 film and television generated over $300 million in direct spending and over $500 million in economic impact.”