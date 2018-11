Kuhio Highway has reopened this afternoon in Kapaa, following a vehicle crash this morning.

The crash closed the highway in both directions between Inia and Kauwila streets, a spokeswoman for the Kauai Island Utility Cooperative said.

Crews cleaned up a spill and replaced a utility pole that was damaged in the crash.

The road was reopened at about 2 p.m.