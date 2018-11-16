 Honolulu City Lights tree kicks off the holiday season
  • Friday, November 16, 2018
  • 76°

Honolulu City Lights tree kicks off the holiday season

By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
Posted on November 16, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  November 16, 2018 at 5:00 am
The Norfolk pine — the centerpiece of the annual Honolulu City Lights celebration — is now up in front of City Hall. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up