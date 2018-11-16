 Ex-dentist says she tried everything to save patient, 3
  • Friday, November 16, 2018
  • 76°

Ex-dentist says she tried everything to save patient, 3

By Nelson Daranciang ndaranciang@staradvertiser.com
Posted on November 16, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  November 15, 2018 at 10:44 pm
Former Kailua dentist Lilly Geyer told a state jury Thursday that she did everything she could to save 3-year-old Finley Boyle. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up