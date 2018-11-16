 Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation to pay $13M for construction claims
  • Friday, November 16, 2018
  • 76°

Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation to pay $13M for construction claims

By Kevin Dayton kdayton@staradvertiser.com
Posted on November 16, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  November 16, 2018 at 7:32 am
The rail authority has reached an agreement that will finally allow it to close out major contracts with the company that built the first half of the elevated rail guideway. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up