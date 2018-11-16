Wahine basketball team drops to 0-4

The Hawaii women’s basketball team’s early-season woes continued today, as the Rainbow Wahine dropped a 72-65 contest against Portland on the opening day of the Bank of Hawaii Classic.

UH (0-4) kept pace with the program’s 2008-09 edition for worst start to a season in recent history. That team lost its first six before winning a game.

Senior wing Leah Salanoa had season highs of 19 points and 11 rebounds, junior forward Kenna Woodfolk added 11 points and junior guard Julissa Tago scored 10. But Portland (3-0) got 17 points apiece from Haylee Andrews and Darian Slaga to keep the Wahine at bay.

The West Coast Conference team opened the fourth quarter on a 6-0 run to go up eight points and held firm once UH trimmed it to three on Rachel Odumu’s layup with 2:51 to play.

UH continues play in the four-team tournament at 2:30 p.m. Sunday against Seattle University (0-3). The Redhawks were routed 84-54 by Arizona in the first game today.