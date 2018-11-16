 Wahine basketball team drops to 0-4
  • Friday, November 16, 2018
  • 78°

Sports Breaking| Top News

Wahine basketball team drops to 0-4

By Star-Advertiser staff
November 16, 2018
Updated November 16, 2018 5:55pm

  • DENNIS ODA / DODA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii’s Tia Kanoa drives past Portland’s Haylee Andrews as Lisa Kaempf runs to defend in the first quarter.

ADVERTISING

The Hawaii women’s basketball team’s early-season woes continued today, as the Rainbow Wahine dropped a 72-65 contest against Portland on the opening day of the Bank of Hawaii Classic.

UH (0-4) kept pace with the program’s 2008-09 edition for worst start to a season in recent history. That team lost its first six before winning a game.

Senior wing Leah Salanoa had season highs of 19 points and 11 rebounds, junior forward Kenna Woodfolk added 11 points and junior guard Julissa Tago scored 10. But Portland (3-0) got 17 points apiece from Haylee Andrews and Darian Slaga to keep the Wahine at bay.

The West Coast Conference team opened the fourth quarter on a 6-0 run to go up eight points and held firm once UH trimmed it to three on Rachel Odumu’s layup with 2:51 to play.

UH continues play in the four-team tournament at 2:30 p.m. Sunday against Seattle University (0-3). The Redhawks were routed 84-54 by Arizona in the first game today.

PREVIOUS STORY
Navy SEAL is accused of bloodthirsty killings
NEXT STORY
Millennials are disrupting Thanksgiving with their tiny turkeys
Comments (1)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up