Georgia train derailment leads to town’s evacuation

Associated Press
November 17, 2018
Updated November 17, 2018 9:36am

    This photo provided by Montezuma police shows a train derailment in Byromville, Ga. CSX Railroad said the cars derailed around 7 a.m. today in Byromville, roughly 55 miles south of Macon. The exact number of cars involved is unclear. CSX says “several” cars derailed. The town’s fire chief, Brett Walls, tells WMAZ-TV that between 15 and 30 cars fell from a bridge onto Georgia Highway 90.

BYROMVILLE, Ga. >> CSX Railroad says an evacuation has been lifted in a small Georgia town where 30 train cars derailed, including some that tumbled from an overpass onto a highway.

It happened around 7 a.m. today in Byromville, roughly 55 miles south of Macon.

CSX says in a news release that four of the cars held petroleum liquefied gas. No leaks have been reported but officials were monitoring air quality. No injuries were reported.

Resident Stephanie Chapman tells The Associated Press that, initially, an evacuation was called for much of the town but she was allowed to go to her office roughly 300 yards from the site by midday while efforts continued to clear the jumble of cars from Georgia’s Highway 90.

