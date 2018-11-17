Georgia train derailment leads to town’s evacuation

BYROMVILLE, Ga. >> CSX Railroad says an evacuation has been lifted in a small Georgia town where 30 train cars derailed, including some that tumbled from an overpass onto a highway.

It happened around 7 a.m. today in Byromville, roughly 55 miles south of Macon.

CSX says in a news release that four of the cars held petroleum liquefied gas. No leaks have been reported but officials were monitoring air quality. No injuries were reported.

Resident Stephanie Chapman tells The Associated Press that, initially, an evacuation was called for much of the town but she was allowed to go to her office roughly 300 yards from the site by midday while efforts continued to clear the jumble of cars from Georgia’s Highway 90.