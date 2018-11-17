 High-surf advisory remains in effect for Oahu, Kauai, Maui, Molokai and Niihau
  • Saturday, November 17, 2018
  • 73°

High-surf advisory remains in effect for Oahu, Kauai, Maui, Molokai and Niihau

By Star-Advertiser staff
November 17, 2018
Updated November 17, 2018 6:55am

  • BRUCE ASATO / basato@staradvertiser.com / SEPT. 4

    Surfers catch rides on a wave rolling in at the Kewalos surf break. Beachgoers, swimmers and surfers are advised to exercise caution and heed all advice from Ocean Safety officials.

The National Weather Service Honolulu has extended a high-surf advisory for the north- and west-facing shores of Oahu, Kauai, Molokai and Niihau and the north-facing shores of Maui until 6 p.m. today.

This afternoon, surf is expected to reach 10 to 15 feet along the north and west shores of Kauai and Niihau as well as the north shores of Oahu, Maui and Molokai. Surf might reach 7 to 12 feet along the west shores of Oahu and Niihau.

“Surf will remain around advisory levels through the day along exposed north and west facing shores as a north-northwest swell remains in place,” the advisory said. “Surf will slowly lower tonight through Sunday.”

Expect moderate impacts, including strong breaking waves and rip currents. Beachgoers, swimmers and surfers are advised to exercise caution and heed all advice from Ocean Safety officials.

