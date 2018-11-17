Microwave fire causes $320,000 in damages at Waikiki Banyan

SHARE



















Honolulu firefighters determined a microwave failure sparked a high-rise building fire Friday evening, causing an estimated $320,000 in damages.

An automatic fire sprinkler extinguished the fire and no one was injured in the incident.

The fire started at about 10:51 p.m. at Waikiki Banyan, 201 Ohua Ave., and responding firefighters discovered no visible signs of smoke or fire on the outside of the 38-story building.

About 22 firefighters responded to the scene and the automatic fire sprinklers extinguished the fire by 11:32 p.m.

Honolulu Fire Department investigators determined the fire was accidentally caused by an electrical failure of a microwave inside a unit on the 30th floor. Two occupants were reportedly in the unit at the time. They escaped safely without injuries.

“The HFD would like to encourage our visitors and residents to discuss and practice their fire evacuation plans,” fire captain Scot Seguirant said in an email. “Be aware. Fire can happen anywhere.”