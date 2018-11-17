 Firm buys Princeville Resort, plans $100M rebranding
  • Saturday, November 17, 2018
Firm buys Princeville Resort, plans $100M rebranding

By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
Posted on November 17, 2018 12:05 am 
Starwood Capital Group has acquired the 251-room St. Regis Princeville Resort on Kauai and intends to invest more than $100 million in rebranding the property as 1 Hotel Hanalei Bay. Read More

