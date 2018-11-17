Prep Football: Mililani vs. Campbell

Mililani's Dillon Gabriel leaps for a touchdown against Campbell Saber football player JL Lavea on Friday at Aloha Stadium. Mililani won 24-2.
Mililani's Dillon Gabriel throws a pass under pressure from Campbell's Bryson Tuisaloo.
Campbell's Sky Lactaoen makes his way through the Mililani Trojan defense.
Campbell's Tamatoa Mokiao-Atimalala reaches out for an overthrown pass against Mililani's Muelu Iosefa.
Campbell's Krenston Kaipo gets crushed by the Mililani Trojan defense.
Mililani's Kilifi Malepeai is met by Campbell players Peter Manuma, JL Lavea and Pookela Piilani.
Mililani's Maka Hill and Campbell's Dylan Akers go for a pass by Mililani's Kilifi Malepeai.
Mililani's Kilifi Malepeai puts the stiff arm on Campbell's Peter Manuma.
Campbell's Pokii Adkins-Kupukaa picks off a pass intended for Mililani's Maka Hill.
Campbell's Pokii Adkins-Kupukaa runs back an interception from the Mililani end zone.
Mililani's Maka Hill goes up for a pass thrown by Dillon Gabriel against Campbell's Kaipo Enos-Ho.
-
Mililani's Cy Kuboyama-Hayashi pushes through Campbell defenders Dylan Akers, Peter Manuma and Taelase Gaoteote.