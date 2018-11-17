Prep Football: St. Louis vs. Kahuku

Saint Louis Crusader football player Kamoi Latu celebrated his interception against the Kahuku Red Raiders in a game Friday night at Aloha Stadium.
Saint Louis Crusader football player Robbie Paikai scored the second of his two first half touch downs against the Kahuku Red Raiders in a game Friday night at Aloha Stadium.
Saint Louis Crusader football player Robbie Paikai scored the first of his two first half touch downs against the Kahuku Red Raiders in a game Friday night at Aloha Stadium.
Kahuku Red Raider football player Lokana Enos carried the ball after a pass reception against the Saint Louis Crusaders in a game Friday night at Aloha Stadium.
Kahuku Red Raider football player Robert Sauvao unleash a pass to teammate Lokana Enos against the Saint Louis Crusaders in a game Friday night at Aloha Stadium.
Kahuku Red Raider football player Wesley Alo-Maiava was smothered by Saint Louis Crusader football players Stanley McKenzie, Faatui Tuitele and Chance Beyer in a game Friday night at Aloha Stadium.
Saint Louis Crusader football player Roman Wilson bobbled the ball against the Kahuku Red Raiders in a game Friday night at Aloha Stadium.
Saint Louis Crusader football player Roman Wilson put up a stiff arm against Kahuku Red Raider football player Kahuku Red Raider football player Peter John Mataira in a game Friday night at Aloha Stadium.
Saint Louis Crusader football player Kaohu Kamakawiwoole carried the ball against the Kahuku Red Raiders in a game Friday night at Aloha Stadium.