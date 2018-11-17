UH Volleyball: Hawaii routs UC Davis

Hawaii's Skyler Williams (8) lines up a kill attempt against the UC Davis Aggies at the Stan Sheriff Center on Friday. Hawaii sent seven players playing their final home match off with a 25-19, 25-17, 23-25, 25-14 victory.
Hawaii's McKenna Granato (3) puts down a kill attempt to score a point.
Hawaii's Natasha Burns (6) keeps her eyes on the ball as it sails past the UC Davis block.
Hawaii's Casey Castillo (17) hits through the UC Davis block.
Hawaii's Rika Okino (16) passes the ball.
Hawaii head coach Robyn Ah Mow-Santos applauds her team after scoring a point.
Hawaii's Faith Maafala (12) waves to the crowd during the senior night celebration after the game.
Hawaii's McKenna Granato (3) runs on top the court during the senior night celebration.
Hawaii's Casey Castillo (17) waves to the fans during the senior night celebration.
-
Rainbow Wahine seniors posed during the senior night celebration after the match against UC Davis at the Stan Sheriff Center on Friday. The seniors are, front row, Tita Akiu and Faith Ma‘afala, and, back row, McKenna Granato, Casey Castillo, Natasha Burns, Angel Gaskin and Sarah Liva.