TODAY

TODAY

BASKETBALL

>> College men: Oakland City vs. Chaminade, 1 p.m. at McCabe Gym.

>> College men: Simpson (Calif.) vs. Hawaii Hilo, 7:30 p.m. at UHH Gym.

>> College women: Multnomah (Ore.) vs. Hawaii Hilo, 5 p.m. at UHH Gym.

>> ABA: Hawaii Swish vs. Dallas Impact, 7 pm at Moanalua

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

>> College women: Exhibition–Cal Poly vs. Hawaii, noon and 3 p.m., at Queen’s Beach.

CHEERLEADING

>> HHSSA State Championships, noon at Neal Blaisdell Arena.

FOOTBALL

>> Mountain West: UNLV at Hawaii, 6 p.m., at Aloha Stadium.

>> HHSAA Division II State Championships: Semifinals–Kaimuki vs. Kapaa, 2 p.m., at Vidinha Stadium; Roosevelt at Lahainaluna, 4:30 p.m.

SURFING

>> Vans Triple Crown: Hawaii Pro, 8 a.m., surf permitting, at Alii Beach Park, Haleiwa.

SUNDAY

BASKETBALL

>> College men: Northern Arizona at Hawaii, 5 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center.

>> College women: Bank of Hawaii Classic–Arizona vs. Portland, noon; Seattle at Hawaii, 2:30 p.m.; games at Stan Sheriff Center.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

>> College women: Exhibition–Pairs Tournament, round of 16 begins at 7 a.m., finals at 3 p.m.., at Queen’s Beach.

SURFING

>> Vans Triple Crown: Hawaii Pro, 8 a.m., surf permitting, at Alii Beach Park, Haleiwa.

BASKETBALL: COLLEGE MEN’S DIVISION II

At UHH gym, Thursday

Simpson 78 (Calif.), Hawaii Hilo 75. Point leaders—Simp: Kishon Rogers 17. UHH: Cleo Cain 17. Rebounds leaders—Simp: Jon Manjon 10. UHH: Damani Whitlock 8, Kupaa Harrison 8. Assists leaders—Simp: Tiyon Martin 5. UHH: Harrison 3.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS PRESEASON

Girls Varsity, Thursday

>> Maryknoll 75, Kaimuki 32

Girls JV

>> Maryknoll 55, Kaimuki 8

Lee Cashman Tournament

>> Le Jardin Academy 42, Kailua 33

>> UH Lab 44, St. Andrews Priory 25

>> Kamehameha II 52, Kauai 47

>> Damien 43, Kalaheo 22