GAME DAY BLOG: Hawaii hosts UNLV on senior night

Pregame

For senior night, these things are at stake for the 6-5 Warriors:

> A winning 13-game regular season.

> The Pineapple Trophy.

> A berth in the Hawaii Bowl.

OK, OK, there’s a little holdup on that one. The Mountain West said the bowl invitations will wait until Dec. 2. And that teeny tiny fine print indicates that UH, despite a Hawaii Bowl tie-in for a winning regular season — it says so right in the UH release — isn’t a for-sure thing. It is but it isn’t, I guess.

UNLV’s top offensive threat is running back Lexington “Lightning” Thomas. He earned the handle after Spectrum analyst called him “Lightning” during a 2016 telecast.