 GAME DAY BLOG: Hawaii hosts UNLV on senior night
  • Saturday, November 17, 2018
  • 77°

Sports Breaking| Top News

GAME DAY BLOG: Hawaii hosts UNLV on senior night

By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
November 17, 2018
Updated November 17, 2018 5:51pm

  • STEPHEN TSAI / STSAI@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The Hawaii football team arrives this afternoon at Aloha Stadium.

ADVERTISING

Pregame

For senior night, these things are at stake for the 6-5 Warriors:

> A winning 13-game regular season.

> The Pineapple Trophy.

> A berth in the Hawaii Bowl.

OK, OK, there’s a little holdup on that one. The Mountain West said the bowl invitations will wait until Dec. 2. And that teeny tiny fine print indicates that UH, despite a Hawaii Bowl tie-in for a winning regular season — it says so right in the UH release — isn’t a for-sure thing. It is but it isn’t, I guess.

UNLV’s top offensive threat is running back Lexington “Lightning” Thomas. He earned the handle after Spectrum analyst called him “Lightning” during a 2016 telecast.

PREVIOUS STORY
Tua Tagovailoa sets record as No. 1 Alabama rallies over The Citadel
NEXT STORY
Australia’s Parkinson wins Hawaiian Pro championship
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up