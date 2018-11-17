5 reasons to be grateful for family travel

The freedom to explore the world around us is something to savor. Here are five reasons to be grateful for family travel:

SHARE















ADVERTISING

The freedom to explore the world around us is something to savor. Here are five reasons to be grateful for family travel:

1. Travel broadens our perspective.

Whether you travel to the next county or around the world, moving out of your comfort zone or everyday routine will enhance your family’s understanding of our world. Appreciate the language, dress, recreational and culinary differences and similarities of your fellow global citizens when you venture into new territory. Make an effort to see the view through the eyes of others. And observe how a friendly smile is welcome currency in nearly every corner of the world.

Contact: Intrepidtravel.com

2. Travel builds character.

Travel provides parents and grandparents the opportunity to model what matters most. Will you exhibit patience when the line snakes around the corner, your hotel room is not ready or the restaurant server accidentally spills a drink on your table? Delayed flights, weather changes, poor service or a rocky road help all of us learn to live in the moment, share resources, manage unexpected consequences and see the bright side of the occasional travel mishap. How the adults respond to challenging scenarios will influence the developing character of young adventurers.

Contact: TSA.gov

3. Travel serves up nature’s bounty.

A super moon rising over the mountain tops, eagles lofting in a barren tree, the gentle mist from a nearby waterfall, the crunch of the trail under hiking boots. Awe-inspiring experiences in the natural world are nurturing to the youngest of souls. Make time to travel to nature preserves, national parks, deep canyons and shimmering lakes, where dark skies allow the starry expanse to light your world.

Contact: NPS.gov; WildernessTravel.com; DarkSkies.org

4. Travel is inspiring and educational.

Feed your children’s natural curiosity through travel. Do they yearn to learn more about art, history or science? Is there a burgeoning chef, musician or engineer in your midst? How about a language immersion class? Are your kids curious about other religions, cultures or lifestyles? Whether you opt for magnificent museums, nature’s classroom or immersive experiences, expand their knowledge (and your own) by exploring new ideas together.

Contact: RoadScholars; GlobeAware.org; NationalGeographic.com

5. Travel enhances connection.