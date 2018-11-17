Wynn Las Vegas trades resort for golf course

ADVERTISING
The big Paradise Park project that was planned for the golf course area on the Strip behind Wynn Las Vegas is officially history. Rather than build the water-centric resort that was to include a lagoon and a giant King Kong replica, the golf course will be restored and redesigned. A convention center, under construction as part of Phase 1 of the project, will be completed. The golf course will reopen before the convention center, which is scheduled to debut around this time next year.
Wynn Plaza: Also at Wynn Las Vegas, the Wynn Plaza Shops have opened. The two-story 75,000-square-foot mall is a mix of high-end stores, restaurants and bars, located at the front of the casino where the poker room used to be.
DB172: A new club, dubbed DB172, has opened at the Rio. The 7,000-square-foot music-dining-drinking venue occupies the space vacated by Cafe Martorano and features “up-and-coming” (i.e., unknown) acts performing, with tickets starting at $10. The name is a nod to the “loudest sound ever recorded on the planet,” the volcanic eruption on Krakatoa that registered 172 decibels. Bring earplugs.
Catch a celebrity: The seafood restaurant Catch has opened at Aria in the space that formerly housed BarMasa. Catch is being positioned as a hang-out for celebs and got off on the right foot with a big Halloween party hosted by Casamigos (tequila) and attended by owners George Clooney and Rande Gerber.
Question: Will the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas have an ice skating rink this year?
Answer: The Ice Rink at Boulevard Pool will be open at the Cosmopolitan from Nov. 21 to Jan. 6. A number of special events, including simulated snow (every 30 minutes on weekends after dark), “Date Skate” nights, holiday movies and fireworks on New Year’s Eve, are scheduled. All-day skating is $20, or $10 for hotel guests.
