 East Honolulu road closures in effect for Kaiwi Coast Run
  • Sunday, November 18, 2018
  • 76°

Top News

East Honolulu road closures in effect for Kaiwi Coast Run

Star-Advertiser staff
November 18, 2018
Updated November 18, 2018 8:38am
ADVERTISING

Motorists are advised to expect minor delays along Kalanianaole Highway from Sandy Beach to Maunalua Bay this morning as the 2018 Kaiwi Coast Run & Walk is underway.

The annual event welcomes the community to take a 4-mile walk along the Kaiwi coast scenic highway and is the only pedestrian race sanctioned for the area.

Participants started walking at 6:45 a.m. from Sandy Beach along the coastline past Hanauma Bay and will finish at the Hui Nalu Canoe Club at Maunalua Bay.

Organizers say road closures are expected until approximately 8:45 a.m. in the following areas:

>> Sandy Beach to Hanauma Bay: Road closed in both directions from 6:15 a.m. until last runner/walker passes.

>> Hanauma Bay to Lunalilo Home Road: Traffic contra-flowed to allow access to Nawiliwili St. and Hanauma Bay from 5:45 a.m. until last runner/walker passes.

>> Lunalilo Home Road to Keahole Drive: Makai lane closed from 5:30 a.m. until last runner/walker passes; all other lanes open.

>> Maunalua Bay: Hawaii Kai Drive entrance and boat ramp open, Keahole entrance closed from 5:30 a.m. until last runner/walker passes.

>> Portlock: Nawiliwili Drive open; Portlock Road and Lunalilo Home Road at Koko Head Elementary closed from 5:45 a.m. until last runner/walker passes.

>> Sandy Bech Park: Makapuu entrance open; Blow Hole entrance closed from 6:15 a.m. until 7 a.m.

>> Waimanalo to Hawaii Kai: Open as normal.

Visit kaiwicoastrun.org for more details.

PREVIOUS STORY
Chevan Cordeiro leads Warriors to epic comeback over UNLV, into Hawaii Bowl
NEXT STORY
Former LSU football coach Les Miles hired at Kansas
Comments (1)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up