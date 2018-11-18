 Firefighters respond to vehicle fire at Joint Traffic Management Center
Star-Advertiser staff
November 18, 2018
Updated November 18, 2018 1:33pm

    Two lanes of South King Street remain closed as Honolulu firefighters clean up following a vehicle fire at the Joint Traffic Management Center earlier today.

Honolulu firefighters extinguished to a fire today at the Joint Traffic Management Center near downtown.

Firefighters were sent to a vehicle fire at the building on South King Street near Alapai Street shortly before noon and quickly brought the blaze under control.

Firefighters at the scene said thick dark smoke was coming from the parking garage when they arrived. After extinguishing the blaze, the vehicle’s owner arrived and told firefighters he had been having trouble with it.

No injuries were reported and there was no structural damage, firefighters said.

Police said a sport utility vehicle was heavily damaged.

Police closed the two left lanes of South King Street while firefighters worked in the area.

