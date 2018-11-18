 Former LSU football coach Les Miles hired at Kansas
  • Sunday, November 18, 2018
Former LSU football coach Les Miles hired at Kansas

Associated Press
November 18, 2018
Updated November 18, 2018 10:00am

  ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Former LSU football coach Les Miles steps off of a chartered jet with his family before being picked up by Kansas Athletics officials at the Topeka Regional Airport in Topeka, Kan., today. A person familiar with the decision tells the Associated Press that Kansas has hired ex-LSU coach Miles to lead Jayhawks football program.

LAWRENCE, Kan. >> Former LSU coach Les Miles has been hired to lead Kansas’ downtrodden football program.

Kansas announced the hiring today shortly after Miles arrived at the airport in nearby Topeka. Miles signed a five-year contract that will pay him $2,775,000 annually with retention bonuses of $775,000 due in November 2020 and $500,000 in November 2022.

The 65-year-old Miles spent 11 years at LSU, winning a national championship in 2007, before being fired four games into the 2016 season. His teams reached double-digit victories in seven seasons with the Tigers and reached another BCS title game in 2011. He also did a stint as head coach in the Big 12, rebuilding Oklahoma State and going 28-21 from 2001-04 in Stillwater.

