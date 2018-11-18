 French minister says 409 injured in gas tax protests
  • Sunday, November 18, 2018
French minister says 409 injured in gas tax protests

Associated Press
November 18, 2018
Updated November 18, 2018 8:09am

    Protesters shout anti government slogan on the place de la Concorde to protest fuel taxes in Paris, France, on Saturday.

PARIS >> Grassroots protests over hikes in taxes on diesel fuel and gasoline have continued in France, though on a far smaller scale than the ones that paralyzed traffic around the country.

Interior Minister Christophe Castaner today increased the number of people reported injured during Saturday’s protests to 409. He said 14 of them had serious injuries. Castaner told RTL radio 28 firefighters and member of police forces also were injured.

A protester struck and killed by a car that accelerated in a panic at a roadblock in the Savoie region was the only death. French media reported today that the driver of the vehicle was handed preliminary manslaughter charges.

Castaner said 157 people were detained for questioning — up from 73 reported Saturday night.

Protests continued at 150 sites.

