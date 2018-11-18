Man dies in apparent drowning at Hawaii island beach

A man in his 30s died Saturday after Hawaii island firefighters responded to a report of a drowning at Kehena Beach in Pahoa.

Firefighters arrived at the black sand beach in a cove at about 5 p.m. and found beachgoers performing CPR on the man by the water’s edge at the bottom of the cliffs, firefighters said.

Six firefighters continued CPR on the man for about 30 minutes before taking him up a rocky pathway and to Hilo Medical Center. He later died.

Firefighters said it was unknown what led up to the man losing consciousness.