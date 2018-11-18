 Man dies in apparent drowning at Hawaii island beach
  • Sunday, November 18, 2018
  • 82°

Top News

Man dies in apparent drowning at Hawaii island beach

By Star-Advertiser staff
November 18, 2018
Updated November 18, 2018 11:48am

  • GOOGLE MAPS

    Kehena Beach Park on Hawaii island.

ADVERTISING

A man in his 30s died Saturday after Hawaii island firefighters responded to a report of a drowning at Kehena Beach in Pahoa.

Firefighters arrived at the black sand beach in a cove at about 5 p.m. and found beachgoers performing CPR on the man by the water’s edge at the bottom of the cliffs, firefighters said.

Six firefighters continued CPR on the man for about 30 minutes before taking him up a rocky pathway and to Hilo Medical Center. He later died.

Firefighters said it was unknown what led up to the man losing consciousness.

PREVIOUS STORY
Tijuana residents protest migrant caravan camped in city
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up