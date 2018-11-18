 Tijuana residents protest migrant caravan camped in city
  Sunday, November 18, 2018
Tijuana residents protest migrant caravan camped in city

Associated Press
November 18, 2018
Updated November 18, 2018 10:41am

  ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Demonstrators stand under an indigenous statue of Aztec ruler Cuauhtemoc as they protest the presence of thousands of Central American migrants in Tijuana, Mexico, today. Protesters accused the migrants of being messy, ungrateful and a danger to Tijuana; complained about how the caravan forced its way into Mexico, calling it an “invasion,” and voiced worries that their taxes might be spent to care for the group as they wait possibly months to apply for U.S. asylum.

TIJUANA, Mexico >> Hundreds of Tijuana residents have congregated around a monument in an affluent section of the city south of California to protest the thousands of Central American migrants who have arrived there via caravan in hopes of a new life in the U.S.

The locals waved Mexican flags, sang the Mexican national anthem and chanted “Out! Out!” today in front of a statue of the Aztec ruler Cuauhtemoc, 1 mile from the U.S. border.

They accused the migrants of being messy, ungrateful and a danger to Tijuana. They also complained about how the caravan forced its way into Mexico, calling it an “invasion.” And they voiced worries that their taxes might be spent to care for the group as they wait possibly months to apply for U.S. asylum.

