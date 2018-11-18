Wrangler releases Bohemian Rhapsody collection

Wrangler, the American denim company long known for its durable jeans and workwear, is spicing things up with a new Bohemian Rhapsody collection in collaboration with music lifestyle brand Lyric Culture. The line, available exclusively on Wrangler’s website, includes an assortment of limited-­edition T-shirts, sweatshirts, denim shirts, jeans and outerwear.

The Bohemian Rhapsody collection is inspired by the late British singer-songwriter and record producer Freddie Mercury, best known as the lead vocalist of the rock band Queen. The collection comes on the heels of the release of 20th Century Fox’s Freddie Mercury biopic of the same name that opened in first place with $50 million — well above analyst predictions of $35 million, according to figures from measurement firm ComScore.

The apparel in the collection maintains Wrangler’s longstanding affinity for sturdy denim/clothing but pops and fizzes with the additional adornment of Queen lyrics emblazoned across the front and/or back of the garments, including such well-known lines as “Don’t Stop Me Now I’m Having Such a Good Time,” “We Are the Champions,” “Galileo Galileo Figaro Magnifico” and “Killer Queen.” Prices range from $39 to $159, and sizing comes in men’s, women’s and unisex options.

With Freddie Mercury rising in the pop-culture consciousness thanks to the new film, Wrangler and Lyric Culture have made it even easier to pay homage to the king of Queen.