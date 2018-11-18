 Sign installation to close Halawa lane
  • Sunday, November 18, 2018
By Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on November 18, 2018 12:05 am 
The westbound lane of Halawa Valley Street will be closed between Iwaiwa Street and the Ulune Extension overnight Monday and Tuesday for the installation of new signs and sign structures, the state Department of Transportation said. Read More

