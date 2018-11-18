Hawaii Warriors vs. Northern Arizona

Hawaii Warriors guard Drew Buggs (1) fed the ball to his teammate passing Northern Arizona Lumberjacks guard Davon Bolton (1) during a game between the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors and the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks played on November 18, 2018 at the Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu, Hawaii.
Hawaii Warriors guard Drew Buggs (1) fed the ball to his teammate passing Northern Arizona Lumberjacks guard Davon Bolton (1) during a game between the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors and the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks played on November 18, 2018 at the Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu, Hawaii.
Hawaii Warriors forward Jack Purchase (12) stuffed an attempted shot by Northern Arizona Lumberjacks forward Bernie Andre (10) during a game between the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors and the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks played on November 18, 2018 at the Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu, Hawaii.
Hawaii Warriors forward Zigmars Raimo (14) attempted a shot during a game between the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors and the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks played on November 18, 2018 at the Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu, Hawaii.
Hawaii Warriors forward Zigmars Raimo (14) attempted a shot while being defended by Northern Arizona Lumberjacks forward Bernie Andre (10) during a game between the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors and the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks played on November 18, 2018 at the Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu, Hawaii.
Hawaii Warriors head coach Eran Ganot during a game between the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors and the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks played on November 18, 2018 at the Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu, Hawaii.
Hawaii Warriors center Mate Colina (11) took a shot over Northern Arizona Lumberjacks forward Nik Mains (15) during a game between the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors and the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks played on November 18, 2018 at the Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu, Hawaii.
Hawaii Warriors guard Brocke Stepteau (2) attempted a shot while being defended by Northern Arizona Lumberjacks guard Cameron Shelton (20) during a game between the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors and the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks played on November 18, 2018 at the Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu, Hawaii.
Northern Arizona Lumberjacks guard Carlos Hines (4) drove through Hawaii Warriors guard Drew Buggs (1) to the basket drawing a reaction from the crowd during a game between the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors and the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks played on November 18, 2018 at the Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu, Hawaii.
Hawaii Warriors guard Drew Buggs (1) set-up for a drive to the basket past Northern Arizona Lumberjacks guard Cameron Shelton (20) during a game between the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors and the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks played on November 18, 2018 at the Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu, Hawaii.
Hawaii Warriors guard Sheriff Drammeh (23) looked for an open player while being guarded by Northern Arizona Lumberjacks guard Carlos Hines (4) during a game between the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors and the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks played on November 18, 2018 at the Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu, Hawaii.
Hawaii Warriors forward Zigmars Raimo (14) attempted a layup past Northern Arizona Lumberjacks forward Bernie Andre (10) during a game between the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors and the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks played on November 18, 2018 at the Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu, Hawaii.
Hawaii Warriors guard Brocke Stepteau (2) took a shot during a game between the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors and the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks played on November 18, 2018 at the Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu, Hawaii.
Hawaii Warriors center Mate Colina (11) got the crowd erupting in cheers with his slam dunk during a game between the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors and the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks played on November 18, 2018 at the Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu, Hawaii.
Hawaii Warriors guard Drew Buggs (1) drove the ball to the basket past during a game between the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors and the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks played on November 18, 2018 at the Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu, Hawaii.
Hawaii Warriors guard Drew Buggs (1) and center Mate Colina (11) attempted to block a shot from Northern Arizona Lumberjacks guard Ted McCree (34) during a game between the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors and the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks played on November 18, 2018 at the Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu, Hawaii.
-
2018 November 18 18 NOV - PHOTO BY STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Hawaii Warriors guard Eddie Stansberry (3) drove the ball past Northern Arizona Lumberjacks forward Bernie Andre (10) during a game between the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors and the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks played on November 18, 2018 at the Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu, Hawaii.