Prep Football: Lahainaluna vs. Roosevelt

Lahainaluna reached its third straight HHSAA football Division II championship with a 48-10 rout of Roosevelt during a semifinal matchup on Saturday in Lahaina. The Lunas, winners, of 20 straight, will face Kapaa this weekend at Aloha Stadium.
Lahainaluna reached its third straight HHSAA football Division II championship with a 48-10 rout of Roosevelt during a semifinal matchup on Saturday in Lahaina. The Lunas, winners, of 20 straight, will face Kapaa this weekend at Aloha Stadium.
Lahainaluna reached its third straight HHSAA football Division II championship with a 48-10 rout of Roosevelt during a semifinal matchup on Saturday in Lahaina. The Lunas, winners, of 20 straight, will face Kapaa this weekend at Aloha Stadium.
Lahainaluna reached its third straight HHSAA football Division II championship with a 48-10 rout of Roosevelt during a semifinal matchup on Saturday in Lahaina. The Lunas, winners, of 20 straight, will face Kapaa this weekend at Aloha Stadium.
Lahainaluna reached its third straight HHSAA football Division II championship with a 48-10 rout of Roosevelt during a semifinal matchup on Saturday in Lahaina. The Lunas, winners, of 20 straight, will face Kapaa this weekend at Aloha Stadium.
Lahainaluna reached its third straight HHSAA football Division II championship with a 48-10 rout of Roosevelt during a semifinal matchup on Saturday in Lahaina. The Lunas, winners, of 20 straight, will face Kapaa this weekend at Aloha Stadium.
Lahainaluna reached its third straight HHSAA football Division II championship with a 48-10 rout of Roosevelt during a semifinal matchup on Saturday in Lahaina. The Lunas, winners, of 20 straight, will face Kapaa this weekend at Aloha Stadium.
-
Lahainaluna reached its third straight HHSAA football Division II championship with a 48-10 rout of Roosevelt during a semifinal matchup on Saturday in Lahaina. The Lunas, winners, of 20 straight, will face Kapaa this weekend at Aloha Stadium.