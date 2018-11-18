 Moanalua gives cheerleading coach her first title; Sacred Hearts repeats
  • Sunday, November 18, 2018
  • 73°

Moanalua gives cheerleading coach her first title; Sacred Hearts repeats

By Kyle Sakamoto ksakamoto@staradvertiser.com
Posted on November 18, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  November 18, 2018 at 12:27 am
The Moanalua cheerleading team changed its routine from a week ago and wound up nailing it Saturday. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up