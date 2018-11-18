 Colorado fires coach Mike MacIntyre after 6 straight losses
    Colorado head coach Mike MacIntyre heads off the field after the second half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday in Boulder, Colo. Utah won 30-7.

A person familiar with the decision says Colorado has fired coach Mike MacIntyre after the team lost six straight games in his sixth season at the school.

The person spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday because an official announcement had not been made. MacIntyre was voted AP college football coach of the year in 2016 after he led the Buffaloes to a Pac-12 South title and 10 victories. That was his only winning season at Colorado, going 20-40 and 6-38 in the Pac-12 in the other five.

The Buffs started this season with five straight victories, mostly against shaky competition, and moved into the AP Top 25. They have not won since and lost Saturday to Utah 30-7.

