Wahine basketball team notches first win of season

The Hawaii women’s basketball team notched its first victory of the season today, 67-51 over Seattle University at the Stan Sheriff Center.

Four Rainbow Wahine players scored in double figures to conclude the Bank of Hawaii Classic, with guard Julissa Tago leading the way with 13 points. Leah Salanoa fouled out with 12, Tia Kanoa scored 11 and Savannah Reier a season-high 10.

UH (1-4) trailed by three after a quarter but won the next three periods by seven, seven and five points. Seattle (0-4) got outrebounded 37-23 in the battle of winless teams.

The Wahine shot 46.7 percent from the field and 80 percent at the line.