 Gunman opens fire at Chicago hospital, wounds at least 4
  Monday, November 19, 2018
Gunman opens fire at Chicago hospital, wounds at least 4

By Associated Press
November 19, 2018
Updated November 19, 2018 1:17pm
  • Police are responding to reports of an active shooting situation near Mercy Hospital in Chicago's South Side with multiple people wounded. Witnesses inside the hospital said they were told to shelter in place.
    Video courtesy Reuters

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Chicago police officers walk outside Mercy Hospital on the city’s South Side where authorities say a shooting at the hospital has wounded multiple people, including a suspect and a police officer today in Chicago.

CHICAGO >> A gunman opened fire today at a Chicago hospital, wounding at least four people, including a police officer and a hospital employee, authorities said.

A police spokesman said the gunman was dead, but it was not immediately clear if he took his own life or was killed by police.

The shooting unfolded at Mercy Hospital on the city’s South Side, about 11:20 a.m. Hawaii time, and officers were searching the facility.

A witness named James Gray told Chicago television station ABC 7 that he saw multiple people shot: “It looked like he was turning and shooting people at random.”

Four people were in critical condition, including an officer. At least one of the four was a hospital employee, police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said.

Authorities asked people to avoid the area.

A message left for hospital officials was not immediately returned.

Television footage showed several people, including some wearing white coats, walking through a parking lot with their arms up.

Comments (4)
