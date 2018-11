Police have closed H-3 freeway in the Halawa-bound direction near Kamehameha Highway in Kaneohe because of a person threatening to jump off the freeway, police said.

The person was between the two tunnels on the freeway.

Police said motorists should expect delays and use Pali Highway or Likelike Highway to head to town.