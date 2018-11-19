 Hauula resident charged in fatal shooting over parked car
  • Monday, November 19, 2018
Hauula resident charged in fatal shooting over parked car

By Star-Advertiser staff
November 19, 2018
Updated November 19, 2018 11:45am

  • HONOLULU POLICE DEPARTMENT

    Vincent R. Burdett was charged Friday with second-degree murder in the death of the victim who was identified in court documents as Justin Ako.

Prosecutors have charged a 54-year-old man in connection with the shooting death of a 35-year-old man in Hauula.

Vincent R. Burdett was charged Friday with second-degree murder in the death of the victim who was identified in court documents as Justin Ako.

Prosecutors also charged him four counts of firearm-related offenses.

Burdett’s bail is set at $1 million.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police said a suspect later identified as Burdett and the victim were argued on the roadway near the home at 54-241 Anoilei Road Wednesday night over Ako’s vehicle that was reportedly partially blocking the roadway.

The argument escalated and Burdett allegedly shot Ako.

Ako sustained a gunshot wound to the upper torso and was taken in critical condition to Kahuku Hospital. Police said Ako was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival at the hospital.

Police arrested Burdett on suspicion of murder.

He has a criminal record of carrying or use of a firearm in the commission of a separate felony and misdemeanor assault.

