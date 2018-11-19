 No pictures, please: Cell phone use prohibited at Jo Koy’s sold-out concerts
  • Monday, November 19, 2018
No pictures, please: Cell phone use prohibited at Jo Koy’s sold-out concerts

Advertiser staff
November 19, 2018
Updated November 19, 2018 4:47pm
  • Jo Koy returns to Hawaii, discusses "Wake" movie
    Video by Cindy Ellen Russell

  • STAR-ADVERTISER STAFF / 2017

    Jo Koy performs in Honolulu last year. He will be filming for his new Netflix special during his appearances here, starting Wednesday.

Special restrictions on food, drink and use of cell phones will be in play when stand-up comedian Jo Koy, a Hawaii favorite, appears at four all-but-sold out performances at the Blaisdell Arena, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Koy will be filming for his new Netflix special during his appearances here, and the restrictions have been imposed to ease that process, his publicist said.

Blaisdell Center sent out a release today noting that cell phone use of any kind is strictly prohibited inside the arena during all shows. Anyone observed using a cell phone will be escorted out of the arena and will not be allowed to return.

No food and no drinks will be allowed in the floor level sections, AA, BB, CC, A, B, C, D, E, F, G, N, P, S, and T. The Blaisdell Center announcement states that this rule is in effect Saturday and Sunday; however, Koy’s publicist says the promoter has imposed this restriction for all four shows.

All concession sales will be cash-only.

Each of the concerts begins at 7:30 p.m., and the promoter has asked that ticket-holders be seated by that time.

