White House permanently restores CNN correspondent Jim Acosta’s press pass

The White House backed down today from a contentious legal battle over Jim Acosta’s press pass, informing the CNN correspondent that his credentials have been fully restored.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

The White House backed down today from a contentious legal battle over Jim Acosta’s press pass, informing the CNN correspondent that his credentials have been fully restored.

Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and communications director Bill Shine made the announcement in a letter to Acosta, but warned him his credentials could again be in jeopardy if he violates a fresh set of “rules.”

“Should you refuse to follow these rules in the future, we will take action,” the two senior Trump administration officials said. “The President is aware of this decision and concurs.”

The rules mandate that journalists at White House news conferences will, if called upon, “ask a single question” and then yield the floor to other reporters, unless President Trump or other administration officials specifically permit a follow-up question.

Contrary to what today’s letter states, the rules aren’t necessarily new. What is new, however, is the threat that press passes can be revoked as a consequence of violating them.