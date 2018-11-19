 Letter: Increasing wages too fast can be costly
  • Monday, November 19, 2018
  • 74°

Letter: Increasing wages too fast can be costly

Posted on November 19, 2018 12:05 am 
Is Gov. David Ige’s campaign promise to raise minimum wage to $15, and his and Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s endorsement of the hotel workers strike, a subtle back-door ploy to cover state and city revenue shortfalls? Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up