 Letter: Kyo-ya owes workers a fair and just wage
  • Monday, November 19, 2018
  • 74°

Letter: Kyo-ya owes workers a fair and just wage

Posted on November 19, 2018 12:05 am 
As one of many clergy meeting regularly with the striking hotel workers on the picket line these last six weeks, I am extremely disappointed in Kyo-ya and its position with regard to the current strikers. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up