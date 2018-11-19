Honolulu Hale to shine red in support of MADD holiday campaign

Mayor Kirk Caldwell has ordered Honolulu Hale to be illuminated in red from this evening through Sunday in recognition of the Mothers Against Drunk Driving’s “Tie One On For Safety” campaign.

“We want everybody to get home safely when driving, riding or walking this holiday season,” said Caldwell in a news release. “The MADD red ribbon is the most iconic nationwide campaign against driving under the influence. In this day and age there’s no reason to get behind the wheel while intoxicated when you have ride-hailing or taxi services available through your smartphone or just a friendly wave. Let’s not ruin another person’s life or your own this holiday season or any other time of the year.”

Some of the most dangerous days on U.S. roadways are between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day, according to city officials. Last year, 26 percent of all traffic fatalities nationwide during this time were caused by drunk drivers.

Since 1986, MADD has asked drivers to display red ribbons from Nov. 1 through Dec. 31 as a reminder to themselves and other drivers to always designate a non-drinking driver.

“The lighting of Honolulu Hale in red is a reminder to drivers to be part of MADD Hawaii’s ‘Tie One On for Safety’ holiday campaign by tying a MADD red ribbon onto their vehicles, driving sober and buckling up during the Thanksgiving holiday week,” said Carol McNamee, founder of MADD Hawaii, in a statement. “We will all strive for no fatalities this coming week and throughout November and December.”