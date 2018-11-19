 Kokua Line: Waiahole bridge needs replacing, not repairing, state says
  • Monday, November 19, 2018
  • 74°

Kokua Line: Waiahole bridge needs replacing, not repairing, state says

By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
Posted on November 19, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  November 18, 2018 at 11:06 pm
Question: When are they fixing the Waiahole bridge? It’s insufficient now, and the poi factory is bringing in more traffic. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up