 Lease extensions stir controversy
  • Monday, November 19, 2018
  • 74°

Lease extensions stir controversy

By Rob Perez rperez@staradvertiser.com
Posted on November 19, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  November 18, 2018 at 11:54 pm
When a ground lease expires, the buildings or other improvements on the land typically become the property of the landowner. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up