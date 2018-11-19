 NFL islanders
  • Monday, November 19, 2018
  • 74°

NFL islanders

Posted on November 19, 2018 12:05 am 
Trevor Davis, Packers wide receiverWas activated before Thursday’s game against Seattle. He returned three punts for 31 yards, with a long of 15. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up