No. 1 Duke wows fans at Maui Invitational

LAHAINA >> Top-ranked Duke submitted an eye-popping performance on Day 1 of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational, as freshman stars R.J. Barrett, Cam Reddish and Zion Williamson took turns wowing the packed Lahaina Civic Center in the Blue Devils’ 90-64 rout of San Diego State.

The Blue Devils (4-0) led by double digits most of the way, but did not truly separate until a barrage of 3s late in the first half. The second half became a rotating highlight reel among Barrett, Reddish and Williamson, as well as guard Tre Jones. Those four combined for 53 points.

Mike Krzyzewski’s team improved to 16-0 all-time on Maui and advanced to face No. 8 Auburn on Tuesday at 3 p.m. in an ESPN-televised game.

The 6-foot-7, 285-pound Williamson’s second-half windmill dunk on a steal and a breakaway was the singular highlight.

Duke hit nine of its 10 3-pointers in the first half to take a 49-32 lead.

In the first game of the day, Xavier put a scare into No. 8 Auburn, rallying late to send it to overtime. But the Tigers of the SEC dominated the extra period to win 88-79, keyed by point guard Jared Harper.

The 5-foot-11 Harper scored 25 points, including a thunderous tomahawk jam over the Musketeers’ front court in OT.