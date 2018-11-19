No. 3 Gonzaga advances to Maui semifinals

LAHAINA >> Third-ranked Gonzaga got a stiff challenge from Illinois but held on tight to prevail 84-78 in the last of today’s quarterfinal matchups in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational.

The West Coast Conference’s perennial juggernaut committed 22 turnovers, but shot 52.9 percent to overcome that. Forward Rui Hachimura led the Bulldogs (4-0) with 23 points on 7-for-14 shooting.

Illinois guard Trent Frazier had a step-back 3 to try to take the lead with 16 seconds left, but he airballed the attempt and finished with 29 points — 27 in the second half — for the Fighting Illini (1-2) of the Big Ten. Jeremy Jones (14 points, 11 rebounds) hit two free throws for Gonzaga, which followed with a blocked shot and a Hachimura fast-break dunk to end it.

Gonzaga advanced to face Arizona in Tuesday’s 5:30 p.m. semifinal at Lahaina Civic Center. The Wildcats of the Pac-12 came back to defeat Iowa State of the Big 12 71-66 in the third game of the day.

In the Maui morning games, No. 1 Duke and No. 8 Auburn prevailed and will play in Tuesday’s 3 p.m. semifinal.