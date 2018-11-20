Big Isle Mayor Harry Kim having surgery to clear artery blockage

Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim will undergo surgery Friday at the Straub Medical Center in Honolulu to clear a blockage in an artery in his lower extremities, according to a Hawaii County spokeswoman.

The purpose of the surgery is to alleviate “claudication” — or too little blood flow to the legs — caused by the narrowing of arteries supplying blood to the lower extremities, according to a written statement from the county.

Kim could be released from the hospital the same day as the surgery, which normally is an outpatient procedure.

“I have to be home because I want to be in the Christmas Parade with my granddaughter on Saturday,” Kim said in the statement.

Kim had been originally scheduled to have the surgery done at Stanford Medical Center, according to the county.